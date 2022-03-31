Advertisement

Mentoring program with W.Va. Women’s Business Center

Mentorship program with W.Va. Women's Business Center
By Josie Fletcher
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 1:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

The WV Women’s Business Center is proud to offer the Start, Scale, Succeed Mentoring Program for small business owners. In addition to their training workshops and one-on-one business advising, they want to connect women and minority small business owners with seasoned mentors to help them succeed, no matter where they are in the journey. Mentoring has proven to help small businesses have stronger leadership, increased profits, and greater longevity.

Click here for more information about the program.

W.Va. mentor and mentee talk about program

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Both women were arrested Wednesday night in Dover, Delaware.
Two women wanted for murder of 13-year-old girl arrested
A brush fire in the Teays Valley area of Putnam County is among several crews are fighting...
Crews fight several-acre brush fire; one home lost
Crews battling large brush fire near the Cabell County and Wayne County line.
Several crews battling large brush fire
A recent photo of Naomi Irion posted on Instagram on January 31, 2022.
Body of 18-year-old abducted from Walmart parking lot found
Collins is in the Big Sandy Detention Center.
3 pounds of meth seized from stolen vehicle

Latest News

'My Town' at Clay Center
‘My Town’ at Clay Center
Spring health tune-up
Spring health tune-up
Top Google searches in March
Top Google searches in March
Hubble spots farthest star ever seen
Hubble spots farthest star ever seen