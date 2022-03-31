More wind than rain with arriving storm front

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A rare wildfire event happened Wednesday across the region as strong winds, near record high temperatures and parched humidity levels gave our climate the look and feel of the Arizona desert.

As of late afternoon-evening, there were numerous fires across the region as any spark from a power line or carelessly lit match was a candidate to start a fire. Winds gusting to 40 miles per hour helped spread the myriad of fires by day. Those winds settled under 20 miles per hour after sunset. If for just a few hours local forest rangers can catch their breaths as so called RED FLAG conditions waned, allowing for a restless night’s sleep for these foresters.

Of course, the 85-degree heat that accompanied the wind gave winter weary residents a chance to ditch their cabin fever and enjoy the outdoors. Not since mid-October have we basked in the warmth of a summer breeze!

Meanwhile, a severe weather outbreak with highs winds, torrents of rain and even twisters pummeled areas to our west along the Mississippi River. In this so-called “breadbasket’ of America, humid tropical air served as the starting point for powerful rainstorms. Mayfield, Kentucky, was one of many towns in West Kentucky under the gun for locally severe weather.

As this storm front arrives in our region overnight, the dry air in place will tear showers and storms apart. Still a measured amount of rain will cross the region through mid-morning Thursday with plenty of wind in tow. Overnight gusts to 40 or 50 miles per hour are possible in brief spurts. Late night insomniacs may see a brief flicker in the cable TV reception with areas of power outs possible in the hills of Appalachia.

While one last surge of showers with strong winds will pass between 8 and 11 a.m., only an hour or less of daytime rain is expected. So construction workers, landscapers and homeowners emerging from winter hibernation will find plenty of time to get in chores while outside.

Thursday’s skies will turn partly cloudy with a mid-day high near 70 before cooler air arrives by afternoon.

