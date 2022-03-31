MU hosts pro day for NFL scouts

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - 11 former Marshall football players came back to campus Wednesday to work out for NFL scouts during the program’s annual pro day. Just over a handful of representatives from the league watched as athletes did events like the 40 yard dash, weight lifting and the vertical jump. WSAZ Sports spent the morning at the Chris Cline Indoor Athletic Complex and got some reaction from the players looking to play at the next level.

