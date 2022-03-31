Advertisement

Road closed in Greenup Co. due to downed power line

Crews are working along KY 207 near Reid Street.
Crews are working along KY 207 near Reid Street.(WSAZ)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 9:30 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENUP COUNTY, Ky (WSAZ) - A road in Greenup County has been closed in both directions due to a downed tree and power lines.

Crews are working along KY 207 near Reid Street.

The Sandy Hook Fire Department says they got the call about the downed tree just after 4:30 a.m.

Firefighters called AEP who sent out contractors who safely removed the tree just after 8 a.m.

Crews say the roadway may be closed for another two hours as crews work on the downed power lines.

