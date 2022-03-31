Road closed in Greenup Co. due to downed power line

GREENUP COUNTY, Ky (WSAZ) - A road in Greenup County has been closed in both directions due to a downed tree and power lines.

Crews are working along KY 207 near Reid Street.

The Sandy Hook Fire Department says they got the call about the downed tree just after 4:30 a.m.

Firefighters called AEP who sent out contractors who safely removed the tree just after 8 a.m.

Crews say the roadway may be closed for another two hours as crews work on the downed power lines.

