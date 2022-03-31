Spring falls back to autumn, weather-wise that is!

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -A changeable spring day saw minimal rain, plenty of afternoon sun and a warm feeling to the air. Highs made the 70s pre-dawn and again in the afternoon before tailing off late day as chilled winds were arriving from the west.

As the air chills some new light rain showers are back in the forecast overnight, emphasis on light.

Friday’s skies will be dominated by an autumn grey with scattered brief morning adding a November-like chill to the air. temperatures will hang out in the 40s while mountainous West Virginia will struggle to get out of the 30s. So while rain showers would be the most likely form of precipitation (again a very small accumulation) locally, wet snow is a good bet above the 2500-foot elevation.

Friday night skies will clear and as they do temperatures will be tanking again bottoming out sub-freezing on Saturday morning. That’s when Jack Frost will have his paint brush out. So early morning tee times will be delayed because as the saying goes, “nobody goes off before Jack Frost”.

Saturday’s skies will feature a nice blue tint with cool sunshine. Afternoon highs will make a run at 60.

Sunday will see a wave of clouds arrive with an overnight Saturday into Sunday shower possible.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.