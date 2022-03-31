Advertisement

Student shot at S.C. middle school, sheriff says

FILE PHOTO - The Greenville County Sheriff's Office said dozens of law enforcement officials...
FILE PHOTO - The Greenville County Sheriff's Office said dozens of law enforcement officials responded to a shooting at a South Carolina middle school.(Gray News, file)
By Anisa Snipes, Amanda Shaw and Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 1:17 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WHNS/Gray News) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is responding to a shooting at Tanglewood Middle School.

Deputies said a student was shot and transported to the hospital in unknown condition, WHNS reported.

A school resource officer requested emergency backup just before 12:30 p.m. local time.

The sheriff’s office said over 100 deputies are on scene, and ambulances were seen leaving the area.

The sheriff’s office had a helicopter over the scene as well.

Copyright 2022 WHNS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Both women were arrested Wednesday night in Dover, Delaware.
Two women wanted for murder of 13-year-old girl arrested
A brush fire in the Teays Valley area of Putnam County is among several crews are fighting...
Crews fight several-acre brush fire; one home lost
Crews battling large brush fire near the Cabell County and Wayne County line.
Several crews battling large brush fire
A recent photo of Naomi Irion posted on Instagram on January 31, 2022.
Body of 18-year-old abducted from Walmart parking lot found
Collins is in the Big Sandy Detention Center.
3 pounds of meth seized from stolen vehicle

Latest News

FILE - President Joe Biden speaks during a news conference after a NATO summit and Group of...
LIVE: Biden tapping oil reserve for 6 months to control gas prices
A Ukrainian serviceman guards his position in Mariupol, Ukraine, Saturday, March 12, 2022.
Russian forces leaving Chernobyl after radiation exposure; Heavy fighting rages near Kyiv
Pluto has giant ice volcanoes that spew ice and water instead of lava.
Pluto has giant ice volcanoes that spew water instead of lava
President Joe Biden on Thursday is announcing new measures aimed at making the federal...
Biden commemorates Transgender Day of Visibility, calls GOP bills ‘wrong’