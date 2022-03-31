Advertisement

WVDOH announces completed and upcoming road slide repair projects

The West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) District 2 reported Thursday that it has...
The West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) District 2 reported Thursday that it has completed 29 slide repairs and has another 14 in the works.(Source: MGN)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 4:58 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – The West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) District 2 reported Thursday that it has completed 29 slide repairs and has another 14 in the works.

District 2 consists of Cabell, Lincoln, Logan, Mingo and Wayne counties.

WVDOH officials say the state’s topography and sometimes heavy rainfall lead to erosion and evaluating road slide issues requires a cost-effective process that focuses on long-term solutions.

Highway officials say the Northern Panhandle and southern part of the state are more prone to slides than other areas.

According to the WVDOH, the 29 slide repairs completed in District 2 since August 2021 include:

(Lincoln) CR 10/6 Dairy Rd MP .37

(Lincoln) CR 10/1 Fall Creek MP .05

(Wayne) CR 27 Wolfe Creek MP 5.4

(Wayne) CR 19/2 Balangee Branch MP 3.51

(Wayne) CR 29/2 Paddle Creek MP 1.09

(Logan) CR 10/17 Madison Creek MP .79

(Mingo) CR 1/5 Blair Fork MP .29

(Mingo) WV 44 Mountain View MP .62

(Mingo) CR 3/4 Right Fork Laurel Creek MP 3.62

(Mingo) CR 2/4 Big Laurel Branch Rd MP .33

(Wayne) CR 24 Miller Fork Rd MP 3.35

(Wayne) CR 29/9 Webb Road MP .86

(Lincoln) CR 8 Coal River Rd MP 7.97

(Lincoln) CR 8 Coal River Rd MP 9.97

(Mingo) CR 119/7 Julius Hall Rd MP .73

(Mingo) CR 119/7 Julius Hall Rd MP .2

(Wayne) CR 39/3 Kelly Knob MP .09

(Mingo) CR 252/37 Goodman Ave MP .23

(Wayne) CR 07 Buffalo Creek MP 13.06

(Cabell) CR 1 Howells Mill MP 7.41

(Wayne) CR 7 Buffalo Creek MP 11.63

(Cabell) CR 1 Union Ridge #1 MP 14.86

(Mingo) WV 49 MP 2.04

(Wayne) WV 75 MP 8.3

(Wayne) US 52 MP 53.19

(Wayne) US 52 MP 52.87

(Wayne) US 52 MP 49.47

(Wayne) WV 37 MP 15.13

(Cabell) CO 28 Hash Ridge MP .97

The 14 locations set for future work are identified as:

(Wayne) US 52 MP 15.05

(Wayne) US 52 MP 15.32

(Cabell) WV 2 MP 3.28

(Wayne) CR 7 Spring Valley MP 17.12

(Logan) CR 5 MP 7.89

(Logan) CR 5 MP 10.07

(Lincoln) CR 46 Mud River MP 2.21

(Logan) CR 210/25 Hanging Rock Road MP 13.38

(Logan) CR 210/25 Hanging Rock Road MP 13.56

(Logan) CR 210/25 Hanging Rock Road MP 14.11

(Logan) CR 210/25 Hanging Rock Road MP 14.50

(Logan) CR 210/25 Hanging Rock Road MP 14.52

(Logan) CR 210/25 Hanging Rock Road MP 14.55

(Logan) CR 210/25 Hanging Rock Road MP 15.46

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Both women were arrested Wednesday night in Dover, Delaware.
Two women wanted for murder of 13-year-old girl arrested
A brush fire in the Teays Valley area of Putnam County is among several crews are fighting...
Crews fight several-acre brush fire; one home lost
Crews battling large brush fire near the Cabell County and Wayne County line.
Several crews battling large brush fire
A recent photo of Naomi Irion posted on Instagram on January 31, 2022.
Body of 18-year-old abducted from Walmart parking lot found
Collins is in the Big Sandy Detention Center.
3 pounds of meth seized from stolen vehicle

Latest News

Deputies take part in simulation training
Gallia County deputies participate in simulation training
Fall back to autumn weather
First Warning Forecast
Deputies take part in simulation training
Deputies take part in simulation training
Brush fire causes school cancellation in Lincoln County
Brush fire causes school cancellation in Lincoln County