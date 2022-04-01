American hero returns home to be laid to rest

BOYD COUNTY, Ky (WSAZ) – The remains of a U.S. Marine killed during a NATO military training exercise returned home Friday afternoon.

U.S. Marine Cpl. Jacob Moore’s family stood on the tarmac as the plane carrying their loved one’s body landed at the Tri-State Airport.

Moore, 24, of Catlettsburg, Kentucky was among four marines whose remains were returned to U.S. soil last Friday after their deaths in a helicopter crash in Norway on March 18.

Moore, 24, of Catlettsburg, Kentucky was a graduate of Boyd County High School.

Moore’s remains are being taken to Neal Funeral Home on Center Street.

Visitation services will be from noon to 6 p.m. Sunday at Boyd County High School, Moore’s alma mater.

The funeral is set for 11 a.m. Monday at the school, with the burial to follow at Veterans Memorial Cemetery.

The public is welcome to attend.

Gov. Andy Beshear has ordered flags at all state buildings to be lowered to half-staff from sunrise to sunset Monday, April 4, in honor of Moore.

Gov. Beshear encourages all individuals, businesses, organizations and government agencies to join in this tribute.

Corporal Moore’s decorations include the Good Conduct Medal, the National Defense Service Medal, and the Global War on Terrorism Medal.

Funeral services set for marine killed in NATO training exercise

