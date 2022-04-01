Advertisement

County Commission awards $800,000 to W.Va. International Yeager Airport

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 12:32 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Nearly $800,000 in funding from the Kanawha County Commission is headed to West Virginia International Yeager Airport to help repair a road slip.

Airport director and CEO Nick Keller said the slip on Airport Road began in May 2020, and the airport has had a difficult time getting it repaired.

Keller told the commission that the airport has been working with the West Virginia Department of Highways to develop a plan for repair.

He said that repair will cost nearly $800,000. The funding will come from the commission’s Industrial Access Road Funds.

“This really is good news,” said Commission President Kent Carper. “I mean, let’s see if we all understand this. Airport Road is closed. How do you get to the airport? You don’t. You really don’t. And maybe it shouldn’t have been built that way, but that’s what it is.”

Four hundred thousand dollars of the funding will be awarded to the airport now, and the other half will come during the commission’s next fiscal year.

