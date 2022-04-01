Advertisement

First pediatric flu death of season reported in Ohio

The Ohio Department of Health (ODH) is reporting the state’s first flu-associated pediatric...
The Ohio Department of Health (ODH) is reporting the state’s first flu-associated pediatric death of the 2021-22 flu season, an 8-month-old male from Ashland County.(MGN)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 9:41 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSAZ) - The Ohio Department of Health (ODH) is reporting the state’s first flu-associated pediatric death of the 2021-22 flu season, an 8-month-old male from Ashland County. The Ashland County Health Department investigated the death.

There have been 972 flu-associated hospitalizations reported in Ohio so far this flu season compared with 108 reported during the same time period within the 2020-21 influenza season, which saw an unusually low amount of influenza compared to more typical flu seasons.

At this point in the 2019-20 flu season, there were 10,540 hospitalizations.

COVID-19 mitigation measures such as wearing face masks, staying home, hand washing, school closures, reduced travel, increased ventilation of indoor spaces, and physical distancing, likely contributed to the decline in 2020-21 flu incidence and hospitalizations.

Flu activity typically peaks between December and February. More information about flu and flu activity in Ohio is available at www.flu.ohio.gov.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A recent photo of Naomi Irion posted on Instagram on January 31, 2022.
Body of 18-year-old abducted from Walmart parking lot found
Richard L. Slack, 68, of Chesapeake, Ohio was sentenced Thursday.
Former funeral home co-owner accused of videotaping women, girls sentenced
Lambert should be considered dangerous, and anyone with information of his whereabouts is...
Man accused of beating couple wanted
3 arrested after lengthy drug investigation
3 arrested after lengthy drug investigation
CAMC and Mon Health announce single health system

Latest News

Brandon Butcher Delivers the First Warning Forecast for Friday, April 1st, 2022.
First Warning Forecast
Brandon Butcher delivers the First Warning Forecast for Friday, April 1st, 2022.
First Warning Forecast
For the second day in a row, Wetumpka police were involved in an overnight chase.
One in custody after high-speed chase
Nearly $800,000 in funding from the Kanawha County Commission is headed to West Virginia...
County Commission awards $800,000 to W.Va. International Yeager Airport