Gov. Beshear orders flags to half-staff in honor of Kentucky Marine

FRANKFORT, Ky (WSAZ) - Gov. Andy Beshear has ordered flags at all state buildings to be lowered to half-staff from sunrise to sunset Monday, April 4, in honor of a U.S. Marine from Kentucky who died during a NATO exercise in Europe.

According to the Department of Defense, Cpl. Jacob M. Moore, 24, of Catlettsburg, Kentucky, died March 18, 2022, when his Osprey aircraft crashed during NATO’s Cold Response 2022 exercise in Norway. He was assigned to the 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing, II Marine Expeditionary Force, Marine Corps Air Station New River, Jacksonville, North Carolina.

Moore’s remains are expected to return home Friday around noon.

Moore’s family is set to meet the plane carrying their loved one’s body at the Tri-State Airport in Wayne County, W.Va.

Services for Cpl. Moore will be held at Boyd County High School in Ashland on Monday. The funeral service will be at the Kentucky Veterans Cemetery North East in nearby Greenup County.

Gov. Beshear encourages all individuals, businesses, organizations and government agencies to join in this tribute.

