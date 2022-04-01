Advertisement

Hometown Heroes | Kathi Jo & Beck

A pup and his owner have made it their mission to brighten the lives of children.
By Marlee Pinchok
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 7:35 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
WHEELERSBURG, Ohio (WSAZ) - A pup and his owner have made it their mission to brighten the lives of children.

Kathi Jo McAlister and her dog Beck, who is a certified therapy dog, have been volunteering with kids for decades. They’ve been helping children enhance their reading skills, as well as being there for support every step of the way.

It’s their dedication to having a positive impact in their community that makes the pair this week’s Hometown Heroes.

