One in custody after high-speed chase

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 2:48 AM EDT
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A person is in police custody after a high-speed chase spanning two counties.

It started near the Cabell-Putnam County line just before 1 Friday morning.

According to Putnam County 911 dispatchers, a car passed a Putnam County deputy going more than 100 miles per hour.

Putnam County deputies and Hurricane Police chased the driver into Kanawha County.

Law enforcement in Kanawha County chased the suspect for several more minutes and eventually stopped the car on Montrose Dr..

According to Kanawha County emergency dispatchers, Putnam County deputies arrested one person.

Dunbar Police, The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, South Charleston Police, Charleston Police and Nitro Police were also involved in the chase.

The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.

