Pair wanted in business break-in involving vehicle thefts

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A man and a woman are wanted in connection with a business break-in where two vehicles were stolen.

The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office said the incident happened the weekend of March 26-27 at Diversified Oil and Gas, located in the 300 block of Koala Lane in Elkview.

According to deputies, the pair stole a white 2004 GMC Sierra 3500 with a flatbed. Also, the suspects took another vehicle, a white Ford F-250 that has since been recovered, investigators say.

Anyone with information about the incidents or the suspects is asked to call investigators at 304-357-0169. In addition, anonymous tips can be provided at 304-357-4693.

