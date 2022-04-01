Advertisement

Psaki to leave White House for MSNBC job, reports say

White House press secretary Jen Psaki speaks at a March 8 briefing. Multiple reports stated she...
White House press secretary Jen Psaki speaks at a March 8 briefing. Multiple reports stated she plans to leave the Biden administration for a hosting role with MSNBC.
By Gray News staff
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 11:49 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - White House press secretary Jen Psaki is finalizing plans to leave the Biden administration for a hosting job with MSNBC, according to multiple reports.

Axios reported she plans to leave in May and begin appearing on MSNBC programming as well as hosting a show on NBC’s streaming service, Peacock. She has not officially signed a contract with the network, but talks are in the advanced stages, sources told CNN.

No official announcement has been made by Psaki or the White House.

Psaki also served as the spokesperson for the State Department and the White House communications director during the Obama administration.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A recent photo of Naomi Irion posted on Instagram on January 31, 2022.
Body of 18-year-old abducted from Walmart parking lot found
Richard L. Slack, 68, of Chesapeake, Ohio was sentenced Thursday.
Former funeral home co-owner accused of videotaping women, girls sentenced
Lambert should be considered dangerous, and anyone with information of his whereabouts is...
Man accused of beating couple wanted
CAMC and Mon Health announce single health system
3 arrested after lengthy drug investigation
3 arrested after lengthy drug investigation

Latest News

Mark Frerichs, a Navy veteran and civilian contractor who is believed held by the...
US man abducted in Afghanistan appears in newly posted video
Ukrainian soldiers carry a body of a civilian killed by the Russian forces over the destroyed...
Ukraine strike on Russian oil depot reported as talks resume
Moore, 24, of Catlettsburg, Kentucky was among four marines whose remains were returned to U.S....
American hero returns home to be laid to rest
Despite the rising cost of taking a trip, many Americans are shelling out the cash. (Source: CNN)
Families taking trips despite rising cost