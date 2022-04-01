Advertisement

Sheriff’s office calls man accused in stabbing county’s ‘most wanted’

Crabtree is wanted on assault and burglary charges, deputies say.
Crabtree is wanted on assault and burglary charges, deputies say.(Martin County Sheriff's Department)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 1:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARTIN COUNTY, Ky (WSAZ) – Sheriff’s deputies are searching for a man accused in a stabbing incident.

A post by the Martin County Sheriff’s Office calls James Crabtree the county’s ‘most wanted’.

Crabtree is wanted on assault and burglary charges, deputies say.

The stabbing happened during the early morning hours of April 1 on Riverfront Road near the Martin, Pike County line.

The post also says Crabtree is to be considered armed and dangerous and advises the public to not approach him.

If anyone has any information regarding the case or Crabtree’s whereabouts call the Martin County Sheriff’s Office at 606-298-2828 or 911.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A recent photo of Naomi Irion posted on Instagram on January 31, 2022.
Body of 18-year-old abducted from Walmart parking lot found
Richard L. Slack, 68, of Chesapeake, Ohio was sentenced Thursday.
Former funeral home co-owner accused of videotaping women, girls sentenced
Lambert should be considered dangerous, and anyone with information of his whereabouts is...
Man accused of beating couple wanted
CAMC and Mon Health announce single health system
3 arrested after lengthy drug investigation
3 arrested after lengthy drug investigation

Latest News

Cpl. Jacob Moore
Body of Cpl. Jacob Moore returns home
Global Volunteer Month
Global Volunteer Month
Declutter and deep clean for spring
Declutter and deep clean for spring
Video series to support lung cancer testing awareness
Video series to support lung cancer testing awareness