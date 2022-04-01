Sheriff’s office calls man accused in stabbing county’s ‘most wanted’

MARTIN COUNTY, Ky (WSAZ) – Sheriff’s deputies are searching for a man accused in a stabbing incident.

A post by the Martin County Sheriff’s Office calls James Crabtree the county’s ‘most wanted’.

Crabtree is wanted on assault and burglary charges, deputies say.

The stabbing happened during the early morning hours of April 1 on Riverfront Road near the Martin, Pike County line.

The post also says Crabtree is to be considered armed and dangerous and advises the public to not approach him.

If anyone has any information regarding the case or Crabtree’s whereabouts call the Martin County Sheriff’s Office at 606-298-2828 or 911.

