Weekend forecast

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -An April fools weather joke by Mother Nature as mixed showers of rain, ice and snow pelted down for a few hours. Many areas had a brief car windshield, rooftop coating of white. Heading into the weekend the weather will be in a constant state of change though for the most part the weather will be fine for outdoor events,

Tonight as skies clear temperatures will fall below freezing by dawn rendering early bloomers at risk for a nip. Saturday will start bright and frosty with sunshine with afternoon clouds joining the afternoon fray. Highs will get close to 60. Those clouds will likely shower upon us briefly at night.

Sunday will be cooler with partly cloudy skies and highs in the mid to upper 50s.

Next week will feature milder air with highs in the 60s to start, 70s mid-week before a late week chill down returns. The price to be paid for the warmth will be a plethora of showers.

