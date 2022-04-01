Advertisement

West Virginia Home Show going on all weekend

By Shannon Litton
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 4:24 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- The West Virginia Home Show is back this year.

The doors opened at 12 p.m. Friday.

Thousands are expected to come out to the show this weekend at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center.

Hours are as follows:

  • Friday: 12 p.m. - 9 p.m.
  • Saturday: 10 a.m. - 9 p.m.
  • Sunday: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m.

At the West Virginia Home Show you will have the opportunity to visit more than 200 vendors, and get ideas for all kinds of home projects you can take on this spring.

New vendors joined the lineup this year.

The show also gives participating groups the chance to mingle with potential customers after the pandemic.

“I think we’re going to have big crowds. Whenever the doors opened Friday, we had a crowd backed out to the lobby,” said West Virginia Home Show Chairman Tim Cunningham. “[It’s] the biggest crowd we’ve ever seen at the opening of the show. It’s real exciting.”

The first 100 people to come in Saturday will be treated to a free lunch.

Organizers also don’t want guests to forget about the silent auction this Sunday at 5 p.m.

“Last year, we were able to raise $8,000 at the auction for charity and this year we’re hoping to exceed that,” Cunningham said. “We split the proceeds between the Henry King scholarship fund and the West Virginia National Guard Foundation.”

Tickets are $9 for adults and $8 for seniors. Kids 15 and under get in for free.

