Woman killed in shooting; suspect wanted

MINGO COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A woman died Thursday in a shooting near Delbarton, the Mingo County Sheriff’s Office said.

Teresa Harmon died in the incident at her home, which was reported around 7 a.m. Thursday. Investigators say Harmon had been shot in the back of the head.

The incident happened just outside Delbarton town limits in the William Ann Camp area.

