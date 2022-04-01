Advertisement

Woman killed in shooting; suspect wanted

Deadly shooting investigation.
Deadly shooting investigation.(MGN)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 4:43 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MINGO COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A woman died Thursday in a shooting near Delbarton, the Mingo County Sheriff’s Office said.

Teresa Harmon died in the incident at her home, which was reported around 7 a.m. Thursday. Investigators say Harmon had been shot in the back of the head.

The incident happened just outside Delbarton town limits in the William Ann Camp area.

