WSAZ Investigates | Legislator seeks answers from the W.Va. Division of Highways

LOGAN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - We’ve shared numerous stories showing the struggles many West Virginians have getting answers from the state Division of Highways.

However, it’s not just everyday citizens struggling. Even members of the West Virginia Legislature like Del. Jordan Bridges, R-Logan, are struggling to get answers.

“When you got a road that’s literally fallen off into the river everywhere just about in Logan County, I mean, that should take priority,” Bridges said.

Bridges said that since taking office in January of 2021, he’s been trying to get the DOH to fix certain areas like the corner of Crawley Creek Road and Sawmill Road in Logan County.

“School buses go by here, right up the road is the soccer field,” Bridges said. “I mean, hundreds of kids drive this road every single day. I mean, it’s just an accident waiting to happen.”

Bridges also reached out about Cow Creek Road, up state Route 44, Hanging Rock Road in Neibert, and the retaining wall in West Logan.

Brittany Mullins lives right next to the retaining wall.

She moved in around a year ago and has seen part of the road crumble before her eyes.

“When we moved in, we were told that they were assessing the area and supposed to eventually be fixing it, but we don’t know when,” Mullins said. “We haven’t got any kind of a word on that.”

Whenever Bridges contacted the DOH, he said he would get a response but never direct answers to the questions he asked.

“Me personally, as an elected official has never been given a set date or time or any sort of plan as to when these projects was gonna start,” he said.

With Bridges unable to get answers to his questions, we started reaching out. A couple of days later, we got a response.

It reads in part (full response at end of the article):

“To repair an area, for example when a mountain is sliding out from under a roadway, we have to survey the area ... We don’t just show up with a drill and start throwing taxpayer money down the side of a crumbling mountain while guessing at what might fix it. We are tasked with designing intelligent, efficient solutions which will work in the long term for each specific setting.”

It mentions completed work they’ve done on the areas we asked about but no timeline on when more might be done.

State officials shared this phone number (1-833-WVROADS), email (WVROADS@wv.gov) and website (transportation.wv.gov) that people can use to contact them.

Following is the Division of Highway’s complete response:

“I’ve talked with our District forces who provided information on both the recent work we have done on the roads you mentioned, some key highlights of the work we are doing in the area this spring, and information about what’s happening when you see caution cones.

“Caution cones and signage are used to keep roads open for public convenience while projects are completed. To repair an area, for example when a mountain is sliding out from under a roadway, we have to survey the area, we may need to take core samples to see what type of material we are designing for (what type of rock, sand, soil...), in some cases we plan the work with our own crews and other times we work with a contractor, we may need to work around utilities, waterways, railroads, businesses, homes and other features and settings on the ground, and we complete the design itself --- because the sites are not all the same. We don’t just show up with a drill and start throwing taxpayer money down the side of a crumbling mountain while guessing at what might fix it. We are tasked with designing intelligent, efficient solutions which will work in the long term for each specific setting. While those projects are being designed, we place the cones and signage not because we are done and leaving, but because we want emergency vehicles to be able to get through and for people not to have to take long detours on their everyday commutes.

“To see cones means work is being done, but we understand the roads themselves cannot talk. We have employees trained in all areas of the state to answer questions from citizens who want to know what’s planned for a specific road. Thank you for your help in getting the word out to them; the number to call is 1-833-WVROADS, the email is WVROADS@wv.gov, or they can visit our transportation.wv.gov webpage and click on Request Roadwork to fill out a webform and we reply within seven days to tell them what the road itself cannot. We’re here to answer questions --- from citizens, from elected officials, from you, from everyone! The professionals completing the work are the same professionals providing the answers, so this is an organized system for responding while continuing to move forward on the work itself.

“Without having any of the specific information the Delegate provided you, we looked back at the time frame you mentioned and here is some of the recent work we completed on those roads;

* On Crawley Creek (CR 3) a ditching and pipe purchase order project was completed in December 2021, core borings are currently being taken at two slide locations, and we are reviewing the signal at the intersection of CR 3 and WV 10.

* On Cow Creek (CR 13) 1.9 miles beginning at the intersection of WV 44/CR 13 was paved in 2019, the County Administrator is evaluating and collecting field data for paving another section -- along with roads throughout the area.

* On WV 10 in West Logan, we are inspecting an existing pile and wood lagging wall on the uphill side of the road.

“In addition, some of the key projects we are working on right now in Logan County include;

* Hanging Rock Road (CR 210/25), where six slide locations are scheduled to be repaired in less than two months.

* Harts Creek Road (CR 5), where 2 slide repair projects are currently under construction, and we are also working on a replacement for North Shegon Bridge.

* Enterprise Drive (CR 119/26), where 2 bridge structures are being replaced on the North Whites Addition +1 project.

* WV 73, where we are repairing the superstructure of the US Army Hopson Jr Memorial Bridge.

* US 119, where we have a bridge painting project near Milepost 15.32, close to the town of Chapmanville.

“We also have some additional projects in the area which will soon be advertised for work by contractors, and we are always doing CORE maintenance work with our own crews --- all year, in all parts of the state. This includes things like clearing ditches, cutting brush, milling and filling potholes, mowing, picking up litter.

“If you notice and count how many work zones you pass in just one day of normal driving, it’s likely several of them are these type of jobs that protect a long term investment in roads. It’s hard work but for our crews, and we find that their hearts are really in it. They’re out in all types of weather; up high, down low, in the mud, in the rain, dealing with everyday and emergency situations. There’s a lot of West Virginia spirit among our workforce; whether that’s a heavy equipment operator or an engineer designing a pile wall.

“Thanks again for reaching out to get the information you’ll be sharing with the public. Everyone working together cannot go far enough above and beyond to make our work zones safer, so thank you for informing your viewers of where the work is being done and what it consists of.”

