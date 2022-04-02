Advertisement

Fire destroys Huntington home

A fire destroyed this duplex on the west end of Huntington Saturday morning.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Apr. 2, 2022 at 8:03 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A home was completely destroyed by fire early Saturday morning on the west end of Huntington.

Cabell County dispatchers said the large fire was reported around 4 a.m. near the intersection of West 12th St. and Adams Ave.

The second floor of the duplex was completely involved in flames when firefighters arrived on scene, dispatchers said. By the time the fire was out, the entire building was charred and holes were burnt through the roof.

No one was home at the time of the fire, and no one was injured. It’s unclear if the home was abandoned.

The fire marshal is still on scene investigating the cause of the fire.

