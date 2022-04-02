Advertisement

Traffic Alert | Construction closes I-64

Many cars and trucks are stuck on I-64 due to construction early Saturday morning.
Many cars and trucks are stuck on I-64 due to construction early Saturday morning.(WV 511)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Apr. 2, 2022 at 4:17 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - All lanes of I-64 are closed in both directions at the Nitro-St. Albans work zone early Saturday morning.

Putnam County dispatchers said the road was shut down around 1:45 a.m. for Department of Highways (DOH) crews to work in the construction area. Dispatchers in Putnam and Kanawha County said there are currently large delays and backups on both sides of the closure with drivers attempting to get through the area.

The DOH Transportation Management Center tells WSAZ the road will be closed through at least 5 a.m. and it is best to find an alternate route.

