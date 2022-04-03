Crews on scene of deadly crash in Martin County

INEZ, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials are on the scene of a deadly crash in Martin County.

We’re told it happened early Sunday morning on Old KY Route 3, also known as Rockcastle Road, in Inez.

The coroner tells WYMT one car was involved and three people were inside. One of those was flown to a hospital for their injuries and another refused treatment at the scene. The third victim, a juvenile, did not survive.

Kentucky State Police is investigating the incident and the road is expected to be closed for several hours.

We have a reporter on the way to the scene and hope to have further information soon.

