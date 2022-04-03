Advertisement

Man arrested in shooting Sunday

Deputies said a woman was shot Sunday at a home in Alum Creek.
By Kim Rafferty
Published: Apr. 3, 2022 at 7:07 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
ALUM CREEK, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Kanawha County deputies responded to a home in the 600 block of Childress Rd. Sunday afternoon for a shooting.

Deputies said they found a woman in the home with a gunshot wound to the face around 1:30 p.m. Sunday. The woman’s injuries were non-life-threatening.

A man has been arrested in connection to the shooting and charged with malicious wounding according to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office.

The name of the man arrested has not yet been released. Keep checking WSAZ for updates.

