Man stabbed in neck in jail fight

CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A Western Regional Jail inmate is facing additional charges after allegedly stabbing another inmate in the neck during a fight.

West Virginia State Police say a trooper responded to a fight among inmates at the jail, and that during the altercation Khalel Ragin stabbed the victim Dandre Noble with a weapon in the neck.

Ragin is charged with malicious wounding, and inmate in possession of hazardous materials.

Noble is in stable condition.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.