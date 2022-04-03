Advertisement

Man stabbed in neck in jail fight

A Western Regional Jail inmate is facing additional charges after allegedly stabbing another...
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Apr. 3, 2022 at 3:19 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A Western Regional Jail inmate is facing additional charges after allegedly stabbing another inmate in the neck during a fight.

West Virginia State Police say a trooper responded to a fight among inmates at the jail, and that during the altercation Khalel Ragin stabbed the victim Dandre Noble with a weapon in the neck.

Ragin is charged with malicious wounding, and inmate in possession of hazardous materials.

Noble is in stable condition.

