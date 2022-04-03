Man transported to hospital after stabbing

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A Huntington man was transported to the hospital Sunday afternoon after he says he was stabbed during an argument.

The Huntington Police Department say officers responded to the 500 block of the alley between 6th and 7th avenue around 4:15 p.m. Sunday. The victim told police that he and an unknown male had an argument which resulted in him being stabbed.

The injury is not considered life threatening.

