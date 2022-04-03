One injured, one in custody after stabbing

BOONE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A woman was stabbed in the sternum with a knife on Sunday in the Jefferson area of Boone County, according to West Virginia State Police Troopers.

Trooper J.G. Stapleton of the Madison Detachment made contact with the victim, 45 year old Carleen Ferrell of Jeffrey, and gathered a location and description of the suspect.

She was identified as 40-year-old Amber Kinser of Danville and he remained with Carleen Ferrell until Boone EMS arrived on scene.

Trooper Stapleton located Amber Kinser at a nearby residence where she was taken into custody without incident.

Kinser was arrested and charged with Malicious Wounding and taken to Southwestern Regional Jail.

Ferrell was transported from the scene and flown to Charleston Area Medical Center for injuries sustained from the stabbing.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.