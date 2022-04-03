Advertisement

One injured, one in custody after stabbing

Kinser was arrested and charged with malicious wounding.
Kinser was arrested and charged with malicious wounding.(wsaz)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Apr. 3, 2022 at 3:04 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOONE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A woman was stabbed in the sternum with a knife on Sunday in the Jefferson area of Boone County, according to West Virginia State Police Troopers.

Trooper J.G. Stapleton of the Madison Detachment made contact with the victim, 45 year old Carleen Ferrell of Jeffrey, and gathered a location and description of the suspect.

She was identified as 40-year-old Amber Kinser of Danville and he remained with Carleen Ferrell until Boone EMS arrived on scene.

Trooper Stapleton located Amber Kinser at a nearby residence where she was taken into custody without incident.

Kinser was arrested and charged with Malicious Wounding and taken to Southwestern Regional Jail.

Ferrell was transported from the scene and flown to Charleston Area Medical Center for injuries sustained from the stabbing.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Many cars and trucks are stuck on I-64 due to construction early Saturday morning.
Traffic Alert | Construction closes I-64
Mingo County deputies found Teresa Harmon shot in her home outside of Delbarton.
Family, neighbors shaken after deadly shooting
A fire destroyed this duplex on the west end of Huntington Saturday morning.
Fire destroys Huntington home
A jury in West Virginia has awarded more than $17 million in a medical malpractice lawsuit.
Jury awards $17 million in W.Va. medical malpractice suit
Lambert was wanted in connection with an incident in the 2600 block of Harvey Road that left a...
Man accused of beating couple arrested

Latest News

A Western Regional Jail inmate is facing additional charges after allegedly stabbing another...
Man stabbed in neck in jail fight
Kentucky junior forward Oscar Tshiebwe was name the Player of the Year in college basketball on...
UK’s Tshiebwe wins another award
MU softball win
MU WVU spring drills