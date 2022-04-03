Advertisement

Pike County man arrested, facing Child Sexual Exploitation charges

Jail cell
Jail cell(AP)
By Cameron Aaron
Published: Apr. 3, 2022 at 6:08 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the Kentucky State Police (KSP) Electronic Crime Branch arrested a Pike County man on charges related to a child sexual abuse investigation.

According to police, 41-year-old David J. Caudill was found and arrested after an undercover Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) investigation.

The investigation began after police found Caudill distributing sexually explicit images online.

Caudill was found and interviewed on Saturday.

Equipment used during the crime was taken to KSP’s forensic lab for examination.

Caudill was charged with 11 counts of possessing matter portraying a minor under the age of 12 in a sexual performance.

This charge is a Class C felony and punishable by five to ten years in prison.

Caudill was taken to the Pike County Detention Center.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Many cars and trucks are stuck on I-64 due to construction early Saturday morning.
Traffic Alert | Construction closes I-64
Mingo County deputies found Teresa Harmon shot in her home outside of Delbarton.
Family, neighbors shaken after deadly shooting
A fire destroyed this duplex on the west end of Huntington Saturday morning.
Fire destroys Huntington home
A jury in West Virginia has awarded more than $17 million in a medical malpractice lawsuit.
Jury awards $17 million in W.Va. medical malpractice suit
Lambert was wanted in connection with an incident in the 2600 block of Harvey Road that left a...
Man accused of beating couple arrested

Latest News

Deputies said a woman was shot Sunday at a home in Alum Creek.
Man arrested in shooting Sunday
A Huntington man was transported to the hospital Sunday afternoon after he says he was stabbed...
Man transported to hospital after stabbing
Martin County deadly crash
UPDATE: Name released in deadly Martin County crash
A man hangs hands out of jail cell.
Man stabbed in neck in jail fight