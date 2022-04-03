Southeastern Beauty Academy hosts 2022 Runway Show

PAINTSVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - The Southeastern Beauty Academy (SEBA) hosted its eighth Runway Show in 10 years at the Ramada Inn in Paintsville on Saturday.

The show is a medium for students to show off their work throughout the year and interact with the community.

SEBA’s Runway Show was canceled in 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic, but officials are happy to be back for SEBA’s 10th anniversary after opening in 2012.

“The past two years have been rough on everybody,” said SEBA Owner Jeanetta Thornbury, “but it’s just really good to let the students just be able to get out and the public see what they do and get involved in the community. It’s awesome.”

Thornbury also said if you were interested in attending the Southeastern Beauty Academy, you can visit its website for more information or call (606) 788-0091.

