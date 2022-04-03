UK’s Tshiebwe wins another award
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Another day another major honor for Kentucky’s Oscar Tshiebwe as he was named winner of the Naismith Trophy which goes to the best player in college basketball. He is just the second player in Wildcat history to take home the award with the other being Anthony Davis a decade ago.
Tsheibwe averaged a double double for the entire season scoring 17.4 points per game and grabbing 15.1 rebounds. Here are the numerous honors he has received this season while playing for Kentucky.
Naismith Player of the Year
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Award
USBWA Oscar Robertson Trophy
Associated Press Player of the Year
NABC National Player of the Year
NABC Pete Newell Big Man of the Year
NCAA Consensus All-America First Team
Wooden Award All-America Team
USBWA First-Team All-America
NABC First-Team All-America
Associated Press First-Team All-America
Sporting News First-Team All-America
Wooden Award All-America Team
NABC All-District 20 First Team
Southeastern Conference Player of the Year (coaches/media)
All-SEC First Team (coaches/media)
All-SEC Defensive Team (coaches)
USBWA District IV Player of the Year
USBWA All-District IV team
CBS Sports National Player of the Year
USA Today National Player of the Year
USA Today First-Team All-American
The Athletic’s National Player of the Year
Sports Illustrated First-Team All-American
The Field of 68 National Player of the Year
The Field of 68 First-Team All-America
College Hoops Today National Player of the Year
USA Today SEC Player of the Year
USA Today First-Team All-SEC unanimous selection
