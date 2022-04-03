Advertisement

UK’s Tshiebwe wins another award

Kentucky junior forward Oscar Tshiebwe was name the Player of the Year in college basketball on...
By Jim Treacy
Published: Apr. 3, 2022 at 1:32 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Another day another major honor for Kentucky’s Oscar Tshiebwe as he was named winner of the Naismith Trophy which goes to the best player in college basketball. He is just the second player in Wildcat history to take home the award with the other being Anthony Davis a decade ago.

Tsheibwe averaged a double double for the entire season scoring 17.4 points per game and grabbing 15.1 rebounds. Here are the numerous honors he has received this season while playing for Kentucky.

Naismith Player of the Year

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Award

USBWA Oscar Robertson Trophy

Associated Press Player of the Year

NABC National Player of the Year

NABC Pete Newell Big Man of the Year

NCAA Consensus All-America First Team

Wooden Award All-America Team

USBWA First-Team All-America

NABC First-Team All-America

Associated Press First-Team All-America

Sporting News First-Team All-America

Wooden Award All-America Team

NABC All-District 20 First Team

Southeastern Conference Player of the Year (coaches/media)

All-SEC First Team (coaches/media)

All-SEC Defensive Team (coaches)

USBWA District IV Player of the Year

USBWA All-District IV team

CBS Sports National Player of the Year

USA Today National Player of the Year

USA Today First-Team All-American

The Athletic’s National Player of the Year

Sports Illustrated First-Team All-American

The Field of 68 National Player of the Year

The Field of 68 First-Team All-America

College Hoops Today National Player of the Year

USA Today SEC Player of the Year

USA Today First-Team All-SEC unanimous selection

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

