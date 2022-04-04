Advertisement

$22,000 worth of drugs found in hotel room; man arrested

Zahki Walker, 21, of Dayton, Ohio, was arrested and charged with trafficking and possession of...
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 5:00 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) – A man from Dayton, Ohio, was arrested Thursday after members of the Southern Ohio Drug Task Force and Portsmouth Police Department S. W. A. T. searched a hotel room in Wheelersburg.

According to the Scioto Sheriff, during the search officers found methamphetamine, suspected heroin, a digital scale, drug paraphernalia and $320 of cash along with more evidence of drug trafficking.

The estimated street value of the drugs seized is $22,000, Sheriff Thoroughman confirms.

Zahki Walker, 21, of Dayton, Ohio, was arrested and charged with trafficking and possession of methamphetamine, trafficking and possession of suspected heroin, tampering with evidence and resisting arrest.

Michael Bostwick, 24, of Lucasville, Ohio, was arrested on a Portsmouth Municipal Court probation holder.

Both Walker and Bostwick were placed in the Scioto County Jail. Walker was scheduled to be arraigned in Portsmouth Municipal Court at 9 a.m. Monday.

The case will eventually be forwarded to the Scioto County Prosecutor’s Office to be presented to a Scioto County grand jury for the consideration of additional felony drug-related charges against Walker and Bostwick.

