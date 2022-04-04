April showers arrive

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -Tonight’s outdoor sports schedule goes on with only a brief passing shower to contend with at soccer pitches and baseball diamonds. Late tonight light rain will arrive pre-dawn and linger until mid-morning for parts of the region.

Tuesday will start and end damp with showers. The morning showers will be light and on the cool side. Then mid-day skies will brighten and sponsor enough warming to spawn some late day flare-ups as thundershowers push through. A few welcomed though ill-timed downpours will accompany the late day action. In between rain periods temperatures will rise through the 60s.

Wednesday skies will turn partly sunny as a south wind arrives. Temperature’s will soar into the 70s. Then a cold front will arrive by evening and with it comes the renewed risk of thunder, this time of a more boisterous renown.

Thursday’s weather will begin a slide down in the temperature with highs backing off into the 60s, then 50s on Friday and only 40s on Saturday!

Look for showers to return late Friday into Saturday with the hint of some melting wet snow flurries by Saturday.

Beyond look for a good risk of frost both Sunday and Monday mornings!

