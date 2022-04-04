Boyfriend accused of hitting girlfriend with wrench, attempting to set her on fire

FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – According to sheriff’s deputies a man was arrested Sunday in Fayette County for brutally beating his girlfriend and attempting to set her on fire.

The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched after a caller claimed his son had injured his girlfriend.

While deputies were on scene they were notified by officers with the Montgomery Police Department that a woman had just entered the hospital covered with blood, with severe cuts to her head.

The woman told officers her boyfriend hit her, choked her until she lost consciousness, hit her in the head with a wrench, soaked her in alcohol and attempted to set her on fire.

The woman told officers she was able to escape through a window.

Deputies say James Craig resisted arrested.

He was charged with unlawful wounding, domestic battery and obstructing.

Craig was taken to Southern Regional Jail to await court proceedings.

