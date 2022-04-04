Advertisement

Boyfriend accused of hitting girlfriend with wrench, attempting to set her on fire

James Craig was charged with unlawful wounding, domestic battery and obstructing.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 1:43 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – According to sheriff’s deputies a man was arrested Sunday in Fayette County for brutally beating his girlfriend and attempting to set her on fire.

The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched after a caller claimed his son had injured his girlfriend.

While deputies were on scene they were notified by officers with the Montgomery Police Department that a woman had just entered the hospital covered with blood, with severe cuts to her head.

The woman told officers her boyfriend hit her, choked her until she lost consciousness, hit her in the head with a wrench, soaked her in alcohol and attempted to set her on fire.

The woman told officers she was able to escape through a window.

Deputies say James Craig resisted arrested.

He was charged with unlawful wounding, domestic battery and obstructing.

Craig was taken to Southern Regional Jail to await court proceedings.

If you have any information regarding this incident, contact the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department at 304-574-3590, or through our Facebook page “Fayette County Sheriff’s Department,” or you can contact Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP.

