COVID-19 W.Va. | 4 additional deaths, 171 new cases reported

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of April 4, 2022, there are currently 303 active COVID-19 cases statewide.

There have been four deaths reported since the last report, with a total of 6,839 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 55-year old male from Kanawha County, an 82-year old male from Jefferson County, a 66-year old male from Wood County, and a 78-year old male from Webster County.

As of Monday, there are 12,978 reported cases of the COVID-19 variant Delta and 1,888 reported cases of the Omicron variant.

Right now, the state’s County Alert System map is completely green. All counties are color-coded green indicating low transmission rates.

141 COVID-19 positive West Virginians are in the hospital, 39 have been admitted to the ICU and 20 are on ventilators.

Three pediatric COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized and one is currently in the ICU.

490,893 West Virginians have recovered from COVID-19 complications.

West Virginians ages 5 years and older are eligible for COVID-19 vaccination; after the primary series, first booster shots are recommended for those 12 and older. Second booster shots for those age 50 and over that are 4 months or greater from their first booster have now been authorized by FDA and recommended by CDC, as well as for younger individuals over 12 years old with serious and chronic health conditions that lead to being considered moderately to severely immunocompromised. To learn more about COVID-19 vaccines, or to find a vaccine site near you, visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965.

Of the eligible population, 66 has received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

57 of that population is fully vaccinated against the virus.

CURRENT ACTIVE CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (2), Berkeley (21), Boone (0), Braxton (1), Brooke (2), Cabell (20), Calhoun (0), Clay (1), Doddridge (0), Fayette (4), Gilmer (0), Grant (0), Greenbrier (7), Hampshire (3), Hancock (1), Hardy (1), Harrison (12), Jackson (1), Jefferson (11), Kanawha (21), Lewis (3), Lincoln (5), Logan (4), Marion (13), Marshall (2), Mason (3), McDowell (1), Mercer (29), Mineral (5), Mingo (1), Monongalia (30), Monroe (1), Morgan (5), Nicholas (4), Ohio (4), Pendleton (2), Pleasants (2), Pocahontas (1), Preston (6), Putnam (18), Raleigh (11), Randolph (1), Ritchie (2), Roane (3), Summers (0), Taylor (3), Tucker (1), Tyler (1), Upshur (4), Wayne (6), Webster (1), Wetzel (4), Wirt (1), Wood (11), Wyoming (7). To find the cumulative cases per county, please visit www.coronavirus.wv.gov and look on the Cumulative Summary tab which is sortable by county.

