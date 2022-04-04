Final Farewell | Family, friends honor U.S. Marine Cpl. Moore

BOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) -- Family, friends and members of the community gathered Monday morning to say a final farewell to a U.S. Marine who was killed during a NATO military training exercise in Norway last month.

Funeral services began over the weekend for U.S. Marine Cpl. Jacob Moore, 24, of Catlettsburg, Ky.

Visitation services were held Sunday at Boyd County High School, Moore’s alma mater.

Funeral services are held for U.S. Marine Cpl. Jacob Moore, 24, of Catlettsburg, Kentucky Monday at Boyd County High School, Moore’s alma mater. (WSAZ)

Cpl. Moore will be laid to rest at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery Northeast following memorial services Monday.

Moore was among four marines whose remains were returned to U.S. soil after their deaths in a helicopter crash in Norway on March 18.

Gov. Andy Beshear has ordered flags at all state buildings to be lowered to half-staff from sunrise to sunset Monday, April 4, in honor of Moore.

Moore’s remains returned home Friday. Family and fellow U.S. Marines greeted the plane at the Tri-State Airport.

A proclamation to declare Friday as “Jacob M. Moore Day” was presented by Catlettsburg Mayor Faith Day to the family.

Corporal Moore’s decorations include the Good Conduct Medal, the National Defense Service Medal, and the Global War on Terrorism Medal.

