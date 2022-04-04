First Warning Forecast | A Brief Pass At A Shower

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Clouds return to the region today after a fairly salvageable Sunday afternoon. We’re tracking some passing showers moving mainly through Ohio into our northern counties in central West Virginia, but they should be manageable enough that we’re not worried about anyone’s ability to get those sports games and practices in. Temperatures actually bump up from yesterday, this time to around the 60-degree mark if not a little over in spots. Most hours of the day will be rain-free, but we’ll be tracking another pass at showers later this evening coming at us from west to east. Temperatures will not be as cold tonight, given the arm of showers lifting through.

Tomorrow will start with that second line of showers lifting north through our region, then we’ll enter a period of relative calm. Skies will still end up cloudier-than-not, but with temperatures inching into the upper 60s during the rain-free times of the afternoon folks will find a pretty pleasant window to get outside. We’ll be tracking our next pass of rain in the mid-afternoon, which will feature some steadier rain and even a rumble that can certainly put a game or two on hold. By Wednesday morning those will be done with, allowing for some sunshine and a nice spring spike into the 70s. But before Wednesday ends, yet another (our 4th) line of showers will swing through, and it is this one that concerns us most for the potential for some strong or even severe storms.

Thursday will then begin our slow decline ahead of the weekend, where we’ll be tracking another cool-off that puts us back in the 30s and 40s. Let’s see if we can get that to improve in the days to come.

