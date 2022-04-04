Advertisement

‘I’m so scared’: School shooting suspect runs to nearby home, arrest caught on camera

A woman recorded a 12-year-old school shooting suspect on her doorbell camera. (Fox Carolina)
By Amanda Shaw and Debra Dolan
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 11:45 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (WHNS/Gray News) – A 12-year-old boy accused of fatally shooting a student at a South Carolina middle school was seen on a doorbell camera just minutes after it happened.

The boy is being charged with murder, but he hasn’t been identified due to his age.

Deputies say he shot a classmate in the chest inside Tanglewood Middle School Thursday afternoon. The victim later died at the hospital.

According to WHNS, the young suspect ran away from the school after the shooting and knocked on the door of a nearby home, which was recorded on Elaine Griffin’s doorbell camera.

A neighbor's doorbell camera captured the moments after a deadly school shooting at Tanglewood Middle School. (Video credit: Elaine Griffin/Arlo)

“I’m so scared,” the suspect said repeatedly. “There’s been a shooting at the school.”

“He started hollering that there was a shooting at the school, and he was scared. He said, ‘Can you call my dad?’” Griffin said.

She called his dad for him, and the boy eventually hid under Griffin’s deck while waiting for his father.

“They found him up under there and he told them that the gun was up under some wood we had under the deck,” she said.

Video from the doorbell camera shows deputies taking the boy away from Griffin’s property.

The motive for the shooting is unknown, but deputies said the suspect and the victim were familiar with each other.

