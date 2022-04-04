Advertisement

Making a Difference | Residents pay nearly $1 million in property taxes after WSAZ story airs

Around 70% of that money, Zerkle says, came from online payments on Thursday, March 31 alone.
By Shannon Litton
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 4:35 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- Delinquent tax notices have now been sent out in Cabell County.

The notice gives taxpayers until April 30 to catch up on property taxes before fees, such as publication fees and late fees, start accumulating.

But after our original story aired on Wednesday, March 30, Cabell County Sheriff Chuck Zerkle says payments started flooding into the county tax office.

“It was almost unbelievable,” Zerkle said. “We were lined down the hall almost all day. Between online, phone, and in-person [payments], we collected almost one million dollars.”

Zerkle says that’s $2.2 million more than what the office collected in March 2021, which is a 25% increase.

Cabell County collects around $85 million annually, and while $1 million in one day may seem like a drop in the bucket, Zerkle says it has real-world impacts.

WSAZ’s Shannon Litton asked Sheriff Zerkle what $1 million could do for Cabell County.

“The school board gets a percentage, the [cities, villages], everybody,” Zerkle said. “It’s not huge in the scheme of the entire picture, but for that much money to come in after airing the story, it’s set a pace that we’re hoping that our delinquencies through the end of this month will be a whole lot less [than last year].”

Zerkle says those who paid their taxes before April 1 may still receive a red notice in the mail, but that they won’t need to worry about it.

Now, Zerkle hopes the post card will serve as a reminder to those who haven’t yet paid their taxes so they aren’t bombarded with unnecessary fees.

Sheriff Zerkle says at the end of the day, the county just wants the tax money.

He says they don’t benefit from taxpayers getting hit with more fees, and want to save people money when possible.

To pay your taxes online, tap here.

