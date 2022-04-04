Monday last day to register to vote before primary

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) -- Monday is the last day for Ohio residents to register to vote in order to vote in the May primary.

The primary will be held on May 3rd with early voting beginning on Tuesday.

While the primary ballot would normally have the general assembly candidates; that is State House, State Senate, and State Central Committee candidates, this year it will not.

Lawrence County Board of Elections Director Cathy Snider says that’s because the redistricting maps have not yet been approved. Therefore, a second primary/special election should be held sometime in August.

This year’s primary includes gubernatorial selection, meaning voters will choose a republican or a democratic nominee for governor.

There are also candidates running for county commissioner, but that’s only on the republican ballot.

County central committee candidates are on both the republican and democratic ballots.

County-wide, voters will be asked to approve or reject a half-percent sales tax increase for the purposes of funding the new Lawrence County Jail cost of operations.

Eligible Ohio residents have until 9 p.m. Monday to register to vote at the Board of Elections office inside the Lawrence County Courthouse in Ironton.

You’ll just need to fill out a form and know the last four digits of your social security number or know your driver’s license number.

Snider encourages all eligible residents to come out and vote.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.