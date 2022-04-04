Advertisement

Monday last day to register to vote before primary

Eligible Ohio residents have until 9 p.m. Monday to register to vote at the Board of Elections...
Eligible Ohio residents have until 9 p.m. Monday to register to vote at the Board of Elections office inside the Lawrence County Courthouse in Ironton.
By Shannon Litton
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 12:28 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) -- Monday is the last day for Ohio residents to register to vote in order to vote in the May primary.

The primary will be held on May 3rd with early voting beginning on Tuesday.

While the primary ballot would normally have the general assembly candidates; that is State House, State Senate, and State Central Committee candidates, this year it will not.

Lawrence County Board of Elections Director Cathy Snider says that’s because the redistricting maps have not yet been approved. Therefore, a second primary/special election should be held sometime in August.

This year’s primary includes gubernatorial selection, meaning voters will choose a republican or a democratic nominee for governor.

There are also candidates running for county commissioner, but that’s only on the republican ballot.

County central committee candidates are on both the republican and democratic ballots.

County-wide, voters will be asked to approve or reject a half-percent sales tax increase for the purposes of funding the new Lawrence County Jail cost of operations.

Eligible Ohio residents have until 9 p.m. Monday to register to vote at the Board of Elections office inside the Lawrence County Courthouse in Ironton.

You’ll just need to fill out a form and know the last four digits of your social security number or know your driver’s license number.

Snider encourages all eligible residents to come out and vote.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Peters is charged with malicious wounding in connection to a shooting in Alum Creek.
Man arrested in shooting Sunday
Kinser was arrested and charged with malicious wounding.
One injured, one in custody after stabbing
A man hangs hands out of jail cell.
Man stabbed in neck in jail fight
A Huntington man was transported to the hospital Sunday afternoon after he says he was stabbed...
Man transported to hospital after stabbing
Martin County deadly crash
Coroner releases name in deadly Martin County crash

Latest News

Funeral services are held for U.S. Marine Cpl. Jacob Moore, 24, of Catlettsburg, Kentucky...
Final Farewell | Family, friends honor U.S. Marine Cpl. Moore
https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/Pages/default.aspx
COVID-19 W.Va. | 4 additional deaths, 171 new cases reported
Brandon Butcher Delivers the First Warning Forecast for Monday, April 4th, 2022.
First Warning Forecast
Brandon Butcher delivers the First Warning Forecast for Monday, April 4th, 2022.
First Warning Forecast