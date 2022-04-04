Stan Parrish passes away Sunday

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The man who helped guide Marshall to its first winning season since the 1970 plane crash died Sunday.

Stan Parrish was 75-years-old. The news was first reported by FootballScoop.com.

During his two years at Marshall, his record was 13-8-1.

After leaving the Herd program, Parrish went on to be head coach at Kansas State. He also took over the Ball State squad in 2008. Parish was also an assistant coach at Rutgers, Michigan and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

During that first season in 1984 where his Marshall team went 6-5, it was the first time the Herd had finished over .500 since 1964.

