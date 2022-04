HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Kentucky junior Keion Brooks Jr. is dipping his toes in the NBA waters this spring. He announced on Twitter Monday that he will enter his name in the NBA Draft while maintaining his college eligibility.

He played in 33 games this season for UK and averaged 10.8 points per game along with 4.4 rebounds.

Blessed and ready for the next step 💙 pic.twitter.com/Y5AOBOJ28N — Keion Brooks Jr. (@KeionB_12) April 4, 2022

