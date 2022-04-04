WSAZ Investigates | W.Va. Homeowners Rescue Program

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – The COVID-19 pandemic has put a financial strain on families throughout the region.

Job instability made it difficult for many to keep up with their bills, leading to missed payments that are long past due. Now, a new program in West Virginia will help homeowners eliminate what they owe and help get rid of that financial burden.

NewsChannel 3′s Joseph Payton shows what you need to apply and how to navigate the application process. He spoke with Jessica Greathouse, special programs coordinator with the West Virginia Housing Development Fund, about keeping up with mortgage payments and utility payments.

“One of the basic needs of people is a roof over their heads, and this helps keep a roof over their heads for them and their families,” Greathouse said, referring to the West Virginia Homeowners Rescue Program, which is being rolled out this week.

According to Greathouse, the program will help families find their financial footing again by allowing them to apply for money to make up missed mortgage and utility payments.

While it is considered free money, there are certain eligibility requirements. “First of all, you have to be a homeowner,” Greathouse said. “Second, your household income must not exceed 150% of the area median income in your county.”

Before you start the online application process, there are a few documents you’ll need, but you can take a picture and upload it straight from your phone or tablet.

Those documents include:

- Your most recent mortgage statement

- Proof of identification – for example, a license, birth certificate or passport

- Proof of residency - this can be a current utility bill, a recent paystub or Social Security benefits letter with your name and address

- Proof of income - if you receive government assistance, just upload the letter confirming those benefits.... If not, you’ll simply upload the first two pages of your 2021 tax form 1040.

- A recent utility bill - it just has to be addressed to you within the last 45 days.

“They can head to our wvhomerescue.com website,” Greathouse said for applicants who have their documents ready. “After creating an account, you can begin the application.”

The first page will ask about your eligibility -- questions like do you own your own home? And have you suffered from a COVID hardship? Greathouse said that hardship can be defined a number of ways.

“Everything from having to quarantine, from kids being ill or kids being out of school to lower work hours or just having trouble finding a job,” she said.

Next, you’ll select the county you live in, the number of people who live in the home, and you’ll enter personal information. At this point, you’ll be asked to upload those documents and answer a couple of questions.

“Save and continue,” Greathouse said. “But now I need to put in what my monthly income is. Then comes the screen where I’m allowed to put in what kind of assistance I want. If you’re needing assistance with utility bills, you’ll just want to make sure you know who your service providers are, and your specific account numbers with those providers.”

“Save and continue, and now we’re on the last page of the application,” Greathouse said.

All that’s left is to sign your initials, submit the application and wait. Greathouse said it may take a few weeks or even a month to process your application, but they want to be thorough.

“We really want to get people the most help we can possibly give them,” Greathouse said. “So that’s why it takes a good bit of time.”

You’ll be able to check the status of your application by logging into the account you created. Greathouse said they also have a paper application that can be mailed to your home if you prefer to submit your application that way.

For more information on how to apply, you can visit the West Virginia Homeowners Rescue Program website.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.