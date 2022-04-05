$1.5 million ARC grant bringing new programs to Buckeye Hills Career Center

RIO GRANDE, Ohio (WSAZ) - Buckeye Hills Career Center was awarded $1.5 million by the Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC) to create economic opportunities through high school and adult education programs.

“It’s all about in-demand jobs, in-demand credentials, in-demand training, and it all comes together where kids both on the high school side and the adult side can get a good-paying job and a good-paying career,” said Buckeye Hills Career Center Superintendent Jamie Nash.

This award is part of a recently announced $21 million package supporting 21 projects serving 211 coal-impacted counties through ARC’s POWER (Partnerships for Opportunity and Workforce and Economic Revitalization) Initiative. POWER targets federal resources to communities affected by job losses in coal mining, coal power plant operations, and coal-related supply chain industries.

“This country was built on blue collar jobs, this country’s backbone is the trade industry,” Nash said. “The in-demand jobs, whether you’re in Ohio or the surrounding of Ohio, they do not require four-year degrees.”

With this money, BHCC is adding four programs. They will begin construction and implementation of a new CDL training complex and program, along with the creation and implementation of a broadband telecommunications (ground and aerial program), heavy equipment operators and engineering program, and a heavy diesel mechanics program.

“We have more career opportunities for students than we’ve ever seen, and we have students that will make more than anybody working here at Buckeye Hills,” said Justy Burleson, a job placement coordinator at BHCC.

Harleigh Coy is a senior at Oak Hill High School. She grew up in a garage fixing cars and knew she wanted to make it her career. She’s taking advantage of the heavy machinery program they’ve already started.

“I chose welding. I fell in love with it, and then heavy machinery started, and I was like I’m going to give that a shot and so far I really enjoy it,” she said.

She’s 17 years old and is already working, with a good-paying job lined up after graduation.

“It’s a big relief. It’s already helping me for the future when I’m out with my own place and everything,” Coy said.

Also as part of the grant, Nash says they will begin implementing transportation services to and from the center.

“We have in the grant where we’ll be providing from Meigs County and from Vinton County. At least twice a day, we will be providing public transportation from those areas to our main campus,” Nash said.

He says they will also be adding access to child care services for adult education students.

“Sometimes child care and transportation are the two barriers, so we’re knocking those barriers down so students will have access to be able to get here, and when they get here they’ll have access to for someone to watch their small children while their getting their training,” Nash said.

Along with the $1.5 million grant, the board of education gave the center $670,000 to help add these new programs.

