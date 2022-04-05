Advertisement

Amber Alert issued for 3-year-old girl abducted from Washington state

Faith is described as a white female with blonde hair and blue eyes. She is 4 foot 1 inches...
Faith is described as a white female with blonde hair and blue eyes. She is 4 foot 1 inches tall and weighs 38 pounds.(National Center for Missing and Exploited Children)
By Amanda Alvarado
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 7:02 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - An Amber Alert has been issued for Faith Collins, 3, who authorities say was abducted from outside her home in Bothell, Washington.

Faith’s mother returned home and took her first child into her apartment. While she was inside, she heard a “screeching sound” from tires and when she went outside, she realized that her car was gone. Faith was still inside the car.

Faith is described as a white female with blonde hair and blue eyes. She is 4 foot 1 inches tall and weighs 38 pounds.

She was last seen weating a black dress and beige pants with black stars.

Authorities are also looking for a 2001 gold Honda Accord with front end damage and Washington license plate BWW8403.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Peters is charged with malicious wounding in connection to a shooting in Alum Creek.
Man arrested in shooting Sunday
Zahki Walker, 21, of Dayton, Ohio, was arrested and charged with trafficking and possession of...
$22,000 worth of drugs found in hotel room; man arrested
A Huntington man was transported to the hospital Sunday afternoon after he says he was stabbed...
Man transported to hospital after stabbing
Former Herd coach was 75 years old
Stan Parrish passes away Sunday
James Craig was charged with unlawful wounding, domestic battery and obstructing.
Boyfriend accused of hitting girlfriend with wrench, attempting to set her on fire

Latest News

Vitali Klitschko, the mayor of Kyiv, said that the cities northwest of the capital, such as...
Ukraine’s leader to brief top UN body on alleged massacres
Georgia State University Newton Campus
Georgia college professor calls police on students who arrived late to class
Brandon Butcher Delivers the First Warning Forecast for Tuesday, April 5th, 2022.
First Warning Forecast
No injuries have been reported and the roadway is open.
Driver hits cow