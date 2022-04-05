COVID-19 W.Va. | 7 additional deaths, 263 active cases

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of April 5, 2022, there are currently 263 active COVID-19 cases statewide. There have been seven deaths reported since the last report, with a total of 6,716 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 77-year-old female from Summers County, a 65-year-old male from Kanawha County, a 78-year-old male from Berkeley County, A 100-year-old male from Grant County, a 91-year-old female from Marion County, a 74-year-old male from Kanawha County, and a 75-year-old male from Mercer County.

The number of total COVID deaths in the state has gone down since the DHHR’s last update. This is because of a reverse death reconciliation process that has been completed for the calendar year of 2021 by epidemiologists at DHHR’s Bureau for Public Health. The process looks at all the death reports received by DHHR to ensure the death was certified by the National Center for Health Statistics as a COVID-19 death on the death certificate. Of the 3,948 deaths reported in 2021, 122 of them have been determined not to be COVID-19 related and have been subtracted from the dashboard.

Additionally, five duplicates from 2021 were identified during this process and three additional deaths from 2020 were determined not to be COVID-19, and were retracted from the dashboard.

Right now, the state’s County Alert System map is completely green. All counties are color-coded green indicating low transmission rates.

