Cow shot and killed; reward offered to help catch shooter

GALLIA COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - The Gallia County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information regarding a livestock shooting.

Sheriff Matt Champlin released a written statement Tuesday, saying the incident happened the evening of Sunday, March 20 around 9:45 p.m. in the Raccoon Road area of Clay Township. He says it’s believed the animal was shot from the road by someone in a vehicle and with a high-powered rifle.

They are seeking any information that could help in the investigation. In addition, the Ohio Farm Bureau is offering a $5,000 award for anyone who provides information leading to the successful arrest and prosecution of the individuals involved in the crime.

The owner of the property didn’t want to be identified but tells WSAZ he wants to make other cattle producers aware this happened so they can be able to protect their livestock. He also says he wants to let people know there’s absolutely no tolerance for what happened, and he’s confident whoever did this will be caught.

Lisa Saunders lives across the road and says she heard two gunshots that night. At first she thought someone might be shooting at coyotes. She says she was sickened after learning what happened.

“It made me sad, hurt, angry,” she said. “Why would you do something like that? She had a new 3-week old calf by her. It’s a complete disregard for anything.”

If you have information, please call the Gallia County Sheriff’s Office tip line at 740-446-6555.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.