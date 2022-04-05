Skip to content
News
Weather
Latest Video
LIVE
Sports
Search
Home
News
Local
Regional
National
International
Politics
Weather
WV Lottery Cams
Closings
Weather Cams
Dual Doppler Radar
Latest Video
WSAZ NOW
WATCH LIVE
Making a Difference
Journey Through Parenthood
Featured Links
Submit A Story
Submit Photos and Videos
Poll Question
WSAZ Investigates
Meet the Team
Contact Us
Work for WSAZ
Advertise with US
Sports
High School Sports
College Sports
Pro Sports
High School Scores
Tri-State CW
MeTV
Investigate TV
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
TV Guide
PowerNation
Hometown Hero
Nominate a Hometown Hero
Home and Garden 2022 Vendors
Community Connection
First Look At Four
Studio 3
Lottery
Contests
WSAZ Children's Charities
Gray DC Bureau
Full Court Press with Greta Van Susteren
Salute to Seniors
Great Health Divide
Latest Newscasts
Press Releases
6 weather alerts in effect
Dismiss Weather Alerts Alerts Bar
Advertisement
Easter egg drop on the field
By
Josie Fletcher
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 1:38 PM EDT
Share on Facebook
Email This Link
Share on Twitter
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -
Easter egg drop on the field
Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.
Most Read
Local restaurant plans to close their doors
Sheriff | Student brings stolen handgun on school bus; two teens in custody
Driver hits cow
Suspect at large after multiple children shot in Kentucky
Cow shot and killed; reward offered to help catch shooter
Latest News
Stolen street signs raise concerns about public safety
Students arrested for planned school shooting
First Warning Forecast
Rising costs force restaurant to close its doors
Man sentenced to federal prison on firearms charge