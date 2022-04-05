Advertisement

Easter egg drop on the field

By Josie Fletcher
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 1:38 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

Easter egg drop on the field
Easter egg drop on the field

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A restaurant in Huntington has announced their plans to close.
Local restaurant plans to close their doors
Sheriff | Student brings stolen handgun on school bus; two teens in custody
No injuries have been reported and the roadway is open.
Driver hits cow
Police say a shooting that injured four people, including three children, stemmed from a large...
Suspect at large after multiple children shot in Kentucky
Deputies are seeking information in livestock shooting.
Cow shot and killed; reward offered to help catch shooter

Latest News

Stolen street signs raise concerns about public safety
Stolen street signs raise concerns about public safety
Two students have been arrested after a planned shooting at Ripley Middle School, according to...
Students arrested for planned school shooting
Tracking evening squalls
First Warning Forecast
Rising costs force restaurant to close its doors
Rising costs force restaurant to close its doors
A man from Charleston was sentenced Wednesday to four years in federal prison for being a felon...
Man sentenced to federal prison on firearms charge