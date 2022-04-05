Inspection fees increase for mobile food vendors in Ironton

IRONTON, Ohio (WSAZ) - Mobile food vendors have become increasingly popular in the tri-state region. D’Angelo Roach and Derique Bacon started a business of their own a little less than a year ago. Their ‘Fat Boy Q’ food truck sets up shop all over the area selling barbeque.

“It’s a way to honor the family and keep the family tradition going while also giving everybody in the tri-state area, or wherever we go, the opportunity to taste what we tasted growing up,” said Roach.

Roach and Bacon are from Ironton and consider the city to be their home base of operation. A new city ordinance has tripled the annual inspection fees for mobile food vendors to operate in Ironton. Those fees include $50 for the application and $250 for inspection, totaling $300 annually.

“Let’s say one catches on fire. Who is going to show up? The Ironton Fire Department,” said City Councilman Michael Pierce.

Pierce says mobile food vendors utilize city services, sometimes without realizing it. If they use city trash bins or need assistance from the fire or police departments, those services all come at a cost to the city. Pierce says the new increase is about making sure the vendors can operate safely and pay for city services that they might utilize.

“Not only that, but the fee goes back to the fire department for equipment replacement,” Pierce said.

Pierce says it also helps to create some equity between the mobile vendors and brick-and-mortar restaurants that pay fees throughout the year.

Jay Zornes is another local resident who operates a mobile food trailer called Holy Smokes Bar-BQ. Zornes says he has no problem with the increased fee.

“I think it ought to be fair to people who have bought or lease businesses and properties here, so that everybody pays their fair share so to speak,” Zornes said.

As for Roach, he’s more than willing to pay the fee because of how often he operates in Ironton. However, he worries that it could be a deterrent for mobile vendors from other areas who only wish to operate in Ironton for a singular event.

“It would be better if there was an amendment to the ordinance to allow mobile vendors to come in there for a day or two. But, you know, we are invested in it for the long run. We want to be there, and that’s our home. It might not affect us as much as it affects somebody else who wants to slide into Ironton for a day,” Roach said.

Pierce explained that City Council is willing to work with mobile vendors who only wish to set up shop for short periods of time throughout the year.

