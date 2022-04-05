Advertisement

Inspection fees increase for mobile food vendors in Ironton

Inspection fees increase for mobile food vendors in Ironton
By Joseph Payton
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 5:53 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IRONTON, Ohio (WSAZ) - Mobile food vendors have become increasingly popular in the tri-state region. D’Angelo Roach and Derique Bacon started a business of their own a little less than a year ago. Their ‘Fat Boy Q’ food truck sets up shop all over the area selling barbeque.

“It’s a way to honor the family and keep the family tradition going while also giving everybody in the tri-state area, or wherever we go, the opportunity to taste what we tasted growing up,” said Roach.

Roach and Bacon are from Ironton and consider the city to be their home base of operation. A new city ordinance has tripled the annual inspection fees for mobile food vendors to operate in Ironton. Those fees include $50 for the application and $250 for inspection, totaling $300 annually.

“Let’s say one catches on fire. Who is going to show up? The Ironton Fire Department,” said City Councilman Michael Pierce.

Pierce says mobile food vendors utilize city services, sometimes without realizing it. If they use city trash bins or need assistance from the fire or police departments, those services all come at a cost to the city. Pierce says the new increase is about making sure the vendors can operate safely and pay for city services that they might utilize.

“Not only that, but the fee goes back to the fire department for equipment replacement,” Pierce said.

Pierce says it also helps to create some equity between the mobile vendors and brick-and-mortar restaurants that pay fees throughout the year.

Jay Zornes is another local resident who operates a mobile food trailer called Holy Smokes Bar-BQ. Zornes says he has no problem with the increased fee.

“I think it ought to be fair to people who have bought or lease businesses and properties here, so that everybody pays their fair share so to speak,” Zornes said.

As for Roach, he’s more than willing to pay the fee because of how often he operates in Ironton. However, he worries that it could be a deterrent for mobile vendors from other areas who only wish to operate in Ironton for a singular event.

“It would be better if there was an amendment to the ordinance to allow mobile vendors to come in there for a day or two. But, you know, we are invested in it for the long run. We want to be there, and that’s our home. It might not affect us as much as it affects somebody else who wants to slide into Ironton for a day,” Roach said.

Pierce explained that City Council is willing to work with mobile vendors who only wish to set up shop for short periods of time throughout the year.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A restaurant in Huntington has announced their plans to close.
Local restaurant plans to close their doors
Police say a shooting that injured four people, including three children, stemmed from a large...
Suspect at large after multiple children shot in Kentucky
Peters is charged with malicious wounding in connection to a shooting in Alum Creek.
Man arrested in shooting Sunday
No injuries have been reported and the roadway is open.
Driver hits cow
Zahki Walker, 21, of Dayton, Ohio, was arrested and charged with trafficking and possession of...
$22,000 worth of drugs found in hotel room; man arrested

Latest News

Students, parents, and other community members crowded into a Cabell County Board of Education...
Dress code issue draws crowd to Board of Education meeting
Wednesday storm day
First Warning Forecast
Progress noted after school state of emergency issued
Progress noted after school state of emergency issued
Devon Earl Metoyer, 24, of Pontiac, Michigan, was arrested on drug charges in Logan County,...
Nearly $80,000 worth of drugs seized in bust
Lightning dances from the heavens
Spring storm day ahead