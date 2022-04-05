Advertisement

Man arrested in connection with shooting near Huntington bar

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 10:08 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man has been arrested and charged in connection with a shooting that happened March 26 in front of a bar in Huntington.

According to Huntington Police, David Barreto, 33, of Huntington, is charged with two counts of malicious or unlawful assault and one count of wanton endangerment. Barreto was taken into custody Monday afternoon by members of the Huntington Violent Crime/ Drug Task Force and the Huntington Police Department’s Violent Crime Unit.

Police said a search warrant also was executed at Barreto’s residence in the 500 block of 7th Street.

The charges stem from a shooting on March 26, in which a man and a woman were shot in front of the Premier Pub & Grill.

The case is still under investigation, and additional charges are pending.

