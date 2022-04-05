Man charged with strangling girlfriend, injuring child

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - A man is behind bars after he allegedly attacked his girlfriend, hurting a child in the process.

Johnson County Deputies, along with Kentucky State Police were called to a home on Webb Branch around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday. Dispatchers said the female caller advised she and her child had been assaulted by her boyfriend, Skyler Kestner.

The victim told deputies she had been fighting with him, and she was pushed, hit, choked, and bitten by Kestner. She said her two-year-old child was also hurt in the process.

Deputies evaluated the victim’s injuries and charged Kestner with Assault 4th Degree (domestic violence), Stranguation 1st Degree, and Assault 4th Degree (child abuse).

He is being held in the Big Sandy Regional Detention Center.

