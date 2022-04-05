Advertisement

Man charged with strangling girlfriend, injuring child

Man charged with domestic violence, strangulation in Johnson County.
Man charged with domestic violence, strangulation in Johnson County.(WSAZ)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 11:03 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - A man is behind bars after he allegedly attacked his girlfriend, hurting a child in the process.

Johnson County Deputies, along with Kentucky State Police were called to a home on Webb Branch around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday. Dispatchers said the female caller advised she and her child had been assaulted by her boyfriend, Skyler Kestner.

The victim told deputies she had been fighting with him, and she was pushed, hit, choked, and bitten by Kestner. She said her two-year-old child was also hurt in the process.

Deputies evaluated the victim’s injuries and charged Kestner with Assault 4th Degree (domestic violence), Stranguation 1st Degree, and Assault 4th Degree (child abuse).

He is being held in the Big Sandy Regional Detention Center.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Peters is charged with malicious wounding in connection to a shooting in Alum Creek.
Man arrested in shooting Sunday
Zahki Walker, 21, of Dayton, Ohio, was arrested and charged with trafficking and possession of...
$22,000 worth of drugs found in hotel room; man arrested
A Huntington man was transported to the hospital Sunday afternoon after he says he was stabbed...
Man transported to hospital after stabbing
Former Herd coach was 75 years old
Stan Parrish passes away Sunday
James Craig was charged with unlawful wounding, domestic battery and obstructing.
Boyfriend accused of hitting girlfriend with wrench, attempting to set her on fire

Latest News

WV DHHR gives COVID-19 update
COVID-19 W.Va. | 7 additional deaths, 263 active cases
A man has been arrested in connection with a Huntington shooting.
Man arrested in connection with shooting near Huntington bar
Rt. 23 South in Greenup County closed during the Tuesday morning rush after a log truck...
Rt. 23 South closed after log truck overturns
Brandon Butcher Delivers the First Warning Forecast for Tuesday, April 5th, 2022.
First Warning Forecast